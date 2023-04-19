Soler went 3-for-4 with a double and a run scored in Tuesday's victory over the Giants.

Soler doubled with one out in the fourth inning before coming around to score on Jazz Chisholm's home run. Soler would add a pair of singles later in the game in the Marlins' 4-2 win. The 31-year-old outfielder has swung the bat well of late, going 7-for-16 with three doubles and two home runs in his last six games. Overall, Soler is slashing .263/.323/.649 with five homers, 10 RBI and eight runs scored through 62 at-bats this season.