Soler went 3-for-3 with one run scored and a steal in Saturday's 5-1 victory over the White Sox.

Soler was hit by a pitch in his first at-bat of the afternoon before going on to reach base in all five of his plate appearances. The Marlins' designated hitter was hitless over his previous three contests coming in, while Saturday's performance marked his first multi-hit game since May 25. Soler also stole a base for the first time since 2019 and has now drawn a walk in three straight. He is, however, still looking for his first home run in the month of June.