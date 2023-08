Soler went 3-for-3 with a two-run homer in Tuesday's 3-2 win over Cincinnati.

Soler put the Marlins ahead 3-2 with a two-run homer off Lucas Sims in the seventh inning, the decisive blow in Miami's one-run victory. Soler now has hits in 10 of his last 11 games -- he's gone 13-for-43 (.302) with four long balls in that span. Overall, the 31-year-old slugger is slashing .246/.337/.502 with 28 homers, 62 runs scored and 62 RBI Across 406 plate appearances this season.