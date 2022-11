Soler (back) elected not to opt out of his contract Tuesday, Craig Mish of SportsGrid.com reports.

The three-year deal Soler signed with the Marlins back in March allowed him to opt out after each of the first two seasons. With injuries limiting him to 72 games and a disappointing .207/.295/.400 slash line, it's no surprise that he doesn't see this winter as a good time to get back on the open market.