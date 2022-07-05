Soler (pelvis) is taking part in mobility and core-strengthening work at the Marlins' spring training facility in Jupiter, Fla. this week, Christina De Nicola of MLB.com reports.

While it's encouraging that Soler is being shut down from activity entirely after he landed on the 10-day injured list Friday with bilateral pelvis inflammation, he may have to ramp up the intensity of his workouts in the next day or two to have a realistic chance at being activated during the upcoming weekend. Bryan De La Cruz should continue to handle a full-time role in the Miami outfield for however long Soler is on the shelf.