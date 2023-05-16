site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
section: | slug: marlins-jt-chargois-activated-from-injured-list | sport: baseball | route: article_single_fantasy |
6-keys: media/fantasynews/mlb/reg/free/stories
Marlins' JT Chargois: Activated from injured list
By
RotoWire Staff
•
1 min read
Chargois (oblique) was activated from the 15-day injured list Tuesday, Christina De Nicola of MLB.com reports.
Chargois will return to the Marlins' bullpen Tuesday night against the Nationals after missing five weeks with a strained oblique. He had thrown 4.1 scoreless innings of relief prior to the injury.
More News
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
Please check the opt-in box to acknowledge that you would like to subscribe.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Our Latest Fantasy Baseball Stories
Dan Schneier
• 5 min read
Chris Towers
• 1 min read
Dan Schneier
• 4 min read
Chris Towers
• 17 min read