Chargois has been sidelined for the past week due to neck spasms, but he's scheduled to throw a bullpen session Saturday, Jordan McPherson of the Miami Herald reports.

The 33-year-old was a solid part of the Marlins' bullpen in 2023, posting a 3.61 ERA and 1.25 WHIP over 42.1 innings in a middle-relief role. Assuming he's healthy by Opening Day, Chargois could see higher-leverage usage this year as one of the top right-handed options behind closer Tanner Scott, but he recorded only four holds in 46 appearances last season.