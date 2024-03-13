Chargois (neck) struck out a batter and gave up one run on two hits over one inning of relief Tuesday in the Marlins' 9-1 loss to the Astros in Grapefruit League play.

Chargois made his spring debut Tuesday after he was slowed by neck spasms in the early part of camp. Though he's still behind the Marlins' other healthy relievers for the moment, Chargois should be ready to go for Opening Day once he gets a couple more Grapefruit League appearances under his belt. The right-hander posted a 3.61 ERA and 1.25 WHIP in 42.1 innings out of the Miami bullpen in 2023.