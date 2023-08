Chargois will serve as the Marlins' opening pitcher in Sunday's game against the Nationals, the Associated Press reports.

The Marlins will treat the series finale as a bullpen day, with Chargois expected to cover no more than an inning or two before exiting the contest. Bryan Hoeing worked 4.2 innings in his last appearance out of the bullpen Monday and could be deployed a bulk reliever behind Chargois.