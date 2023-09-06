Chargois will serve as the Marlins' opening pitcher for Wednesday's game against the Dodgers, Jordan McPherson of the Miami Herald reports.

Chargois threw a scoreless inning the last time he was called on to serve as Miami's opener Aug. 27 against Washington. He'll likely remain Wednesday's game for no more than an inning or two before turning the contest over to the bullpen. The Marlins could turn to Bryan Hoeing to work in bulk relief behind Chargois or go with Edward Cabrera, who is with the Marlins' taxi squad and could be formally called up from Triple-A Jacksonville on Wednesday.