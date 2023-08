The Marlins reinstated Chargois (ribs) from the 15-day injured list Friday, Daniel Alvarez-Montes of ElExtraBase.com reports.

Chargois landed on the IL on Aug. 5 due to a strained right rib cage. He holds a 3.60 ERA and 1.20 WHIP since the beginning of July and will likely continue to serve in middle relief. George Soriano was placed on the paternity list in a corresponding move.