Chargois will serve as an opener for the Marlins for Friday's game against the Brewers, Jordan McPherson of the Miami Herald reports.

It had been Johnny Cueto's turn, but Cueto would appear lined up for bulk relief duty as Miami opens up a huge series versus Milwaukee. It's the fourth opener assignment this season for Chargois, who holds a 3.46 ERA and 32:15 K:BB over 39 innings for the Fish this season.