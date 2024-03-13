Marlins manager Skip Schumaker said Wednesday that Chargois is scheduled to visit with a neck specialist, Jordan McPherson of the Miami Herald reports.

Chargois' spring debut was delayed until Tuesday while he contended with neck spasms early in camp, and he apparently didn't respond as well as hoped during his one-inning appearance out of the bullpen. Once Chargois meets with a specialist, the Marlins should be able to map out a treatment plan for the reliever. If Chargois is shut down from activity for any period of time at this stage of spring training, he could be at risk of missing Opening Day.