Marlins' Justin Bour: Back in lineup Sunday
Bour (back) is starting at first base and batting fourth in Sunday's Grapefruit League game against the Yankees, Marc Carig of The Athletic New York reports.
Bour was scratched from Saturday's contest due to back spasms, but the first baseman is set to re-enter the action after a day off. He'll look to carry over his career-best performance from 2017 into the new season.
