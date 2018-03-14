Marlins' Justin Bour: Back in Wednesday's lineup
Bour (back) will bat cleanup and play first base against the Mets on Wednesday.
Bour has been dealing with back spasms for the past few days and was withheld from Tuesday's lineup for precautionary reasons. Barring any setback, the first baseman should be fully operational by the time the regular season rolls around.
