Marlins' Justin Bour: Belts third home run Friday
Bour went 2-for-4 with a two-run homer in Friday's win over the Pirates.
It's his third home run of the season, all coming in the last three games. Bour's .208 batting average should continue to rise as the season progresses, but with eight RBI in 13 games he's on his expected pace in terms of run production.
