Bour went 3-for-4 with an RBI double in Thursday's 4-1 loss to the Cardinals.

The Marlins managed just one run on four hits and Bour was responsible for nearly all of it. This was his first multi-hit effort since May 29 when he recorded three consecutive such games. The 30-year-old slugger is slashing just .245/.371/.439 with 10 home runs in 2018.