Bour went 2-for-4 with two RBI and a walk in Sunday's 8-5 win in Colorado.

After hitting a career-high 25 home runs with a .289 average last season, the 30-year-old slugger's 12 homers and .244 average in 250 at-bats this season are certainly disappointing. Aside from his two-homer performance June 17, Bour hasn't hit one since May 27. Still, his .805 OPS isn't far from his career .829 mark.