Marlins' Justin Bour: Connects on pinch-hit homer Tuesday
Bour (back) went 1-for-2 with a solo home run in Tuesday's extra-inning win over the Phillies.
Pinch hitting for Jarlin Garcia in the sixth inning, Bour took Zach Eflin deep for his fifth homer of the season and then remained in the game at first base. Manager Don Mattingly could elect to keep Bour out of the starting lineup again Wednesday, giving his back extra rest with an off day coming Thursday, but it appears as though the slugger is ready to rejoin the starting nine.
