Marlins' Justin Bour: Day off Sunday
Bour is not in the lineup Sunday against the Pirates, Andre Fernandez of the Miami Herald reports.
Bour will receive the afternoon off following nine consecutive starts at first base. The veteran is hitting just .216 over the first couple weeks of the season, so a day off may help him clear his head. Derek Dietrich will man first base in his absence.
