Marlins' Justin Bour: Doubles and drives in two
Bour went 2-for-4 with a pair of RBI in Wednesday's win over the Giants.
Bour came through with a couple of game-tying hits, evening the score in the sixth and then again in the eighth with a double. The RBI were his 28th and 29th, but the 30-year-old hasn't been quite the run producer he was expected to be. He's left the yard just once over the last 26 games, and his resulting .811 OPS sits well below last year's .902 mark.
