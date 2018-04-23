Bour went 2-for-3 with a pair of RBI in Sunday's loss to the Brewers.

Bour provided all of Miami's offense in this one, driving in their only two runs while reaching three times via a walk, single and a double. The 29-year-old has reached base safely in 11 straight games, but even still his slash line sits at just .241/.323/.466 -- a far cry from last year's .289/.366/.536. Hitting in the middle of the order, he'll continue to see plenty of opportunities to improve upon that, but run-producing and run-scoring chances may be harder to come by in general this year in Miami.