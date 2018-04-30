Marlins' Justin Bour: Expects to return Tuesday
Bour (back) took batting practice Monday with the hope of returning to the lineup Tuesday, Clark Spencer of the Miami Herald reports.
It seems like Bour is progressing without issue in his recovery program. He's been out of action since Saturday, though it seems like he's very close to returning to action and will not need a stint on the disabled list. Derek Dietrich will fill in for him at first base for Monday night, but monitor Bour's status closely as Tuesday's game time approaches.
