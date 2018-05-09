Marlins' Justin Bour: Goes deep in loss
Bour went 1-for-2 with a two-run home run and a pair of walks in Tuesday's loss to the Cubs.
Bour's shot got the Marlins on the board in the first inning, and they'd add another run in the opening frame before ultimately losing 4-3. The 29-year-old is hitting just .190 in May with seven strikeouts in as many games, but he does have three homers in the month to give him seven on the year -- on pace to top last year's career-high 25.
