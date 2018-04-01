Marlins' Justin Bour: Held out Sunday
Bour is not in the lineup Sunday against the Cubs, Joe Frisaro of MLB.com reports.
Bour started the first three games of the season at first base, where he went 1-for-13 at the plate, but will take a seat with tough southpaw Jose Quintana on the hill for the opposing Cubs. Garrett Cooper will be called upon to man first base in his stead.
