Bour is not in the lineup Sunday against the Cubs, Joe Frisaro of MLB.com reports.

Bour started the first three games of the season at first base, where he went 1-for-13 at the plate, but will take a seat with tough southpaw Jose Quintana on the hill for the opposing Cubs. Garrett Cooper will be called upon to man first base in his stead.

