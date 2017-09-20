Marlins' Justin Bour: Hits first homer since coming off DL
Bour went 2-for-5 with a solo homer in Tuesday's 10-inning win over the Mets.
After opening the season by hitting 21 homers in his first 81 games, Bour cooled off briefly and then got injured shortly after the All-Star break; he spent a lengthy stretch on the DL before returning earlier this month. Over his first nine games back in the lineup, the 29-year-old hit .355 with an .873 OPS, but Tuesday's long ball marks his first since returning to health. He's in position to put together a strong season-ending run.
More News
