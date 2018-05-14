Bour hit a pinch-hit three-run home run Sunday against the Braves.

Bour entered the game as a pinch-hitter in the ninth inning and launched his eighth home run of the season to cut the Marlins deficit to one. He had gone 4-for-24 over his past nine games prior to this home run, so maybe the day off will allow him to get back on track at the plate.

