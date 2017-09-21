Marlins' Justin Bour: Homers for second consecutive day
Bour went 1-for-3 with a two-run homer and a pair of walks against the Mets on Wednesday.
He's now homered in consecutive games, although this outing broke up his streak of four consecutive two-hit efforts. Bour has regained his form quickly after coming off the DL and is poised to be a strong fantasy asset over the season's final week-plus.
