Bour went 1-for-3 with a two-run homer and a pair of walks against the Mets on Wednesday.

He's now homered in consecutive games, although this outing broke up his streak of four consecutive two-hit efforts. Bour has regained his form quickly after coming off the DL and is poised to be a strong fantasy asset over the season's final week-plus.

