Bour went 1-for-4 with a solo home run Monday in the loss to the Braves.

Bour launched his 16th homer of the season in the second inning, but the Marlins would end up getting blown out, 12-1. The 30-year-old first baseman is batting an uninspiring .222 with three homers and nine RBI through 17 games in July.

