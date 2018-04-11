Marlins' Justin Bour: Homers twice
Bour went 2-for-5 with two home runs, four RBI and two runs scored Tuesday against the Mets.
Bour entered the game with just one extra-base hit in 11 games this season but provided some punch on Tuesday with two home runs, both of which came off right-handed pitching. The slow start has done nothing to quell fears about his ability to produce given the lineup surrounding him, but his performance is a reminder of the power he is capable of producing single-handedly.
