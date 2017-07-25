Marlins' Justin Bour: Lands on 10-day DL
Bour was placed on the 10-day DL on Tuesday with a right oblique strain, Andre Fernandez of the Miami Herald reports.
It is unclear how much time the Marlins' slugger will miss with the injury, but he will likely be out until at least mid-August. Tomas Telis was promoted from Triple-A as a corresponding move, but Tyler Moore is expected to see the bulk of the starts at first base while Bour is sidelined.
