Bour went 1-for-4 with a solo home run in Sunday's loss to the Phillies.

The first baseman enjoyed his trip to Philadelphia even if the Marlins didn't, as he blasted three homers in four games. Bour now has 19 home runs on the year, putting him on pace to top last season's career-high 25, but his .225/.345/.415 slash line dampens his fantasy appeal.

