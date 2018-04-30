Bour (back) is not in the lineup for Monday's game against the Phillies, Joe Frisaro of MLB.com reports.

Bour will remain sidelined for a third straight game as he continues to deal with back spasms. It's still unclear when he'll return to the lineup. In the meantime, Derek Dietrich will start at first base and hit cleanup in his stead.

