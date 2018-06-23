Bour is not in the lineup Saturday against Colorado, Thomas Harding of MLB.com reports.

Bour will head to the bench for the first time since May 13 after going 0-for-3 with three strikeouts during Friday's game. In his place, J.T. Realmuto will start at first base while Bryan Holaday handles the catching duties. Look for Bour to return to the lineup Sunday.

