Bour (back) will sit out Sunday against the Rockies, Craig Davis of the South Florida Sun Sentinel reports.

Bour was scratched because of back spasms Saturday, and he'll remain out of the starting lineup Sunday with the same issue. Although the injury doesn't appear to be overly serious, it's unclear when he'll be able to return to action. J.T. Realmuto will take over at first base Sunday in his absence.