Marlins' Justin Bour: Scratched Tuesday with back spasms
Bour (back) was scratched from the Marlins' lineup for Tuesday's Grapefruit League game against the Cardinals, Andre Fernandez of the Miami Herald reports.
Bour experienced back spasms following Friday's game against the Red Sox and will get a fourth consecutive day off to rest up and recover. The Marlins haven't indicated that the injury is anything that will jeopardize Bour's availability for Opening Day, so his scratch looks precautionary more than anything else. Bour is slated to fill an everyday role and bat in the heart of the order for a new-look Miami lineup that bid adieu to its entire starting outfield (Giancarlo Stanton, Christian Yelich and Marcell Ozuna) this offseason in addition to table setter Dee Gordon.
