Bour was scratched from Saturday's spring game due to back spasms, Joe Frisaro of MLB.com reports.

Bour should be considered day-to-day at this time. The Marlins didn't release any additional information regarding his status and it wouldn't be a surprise to see the team hold him out for a couple days in order to make sure he's at full health before being inserted back into the lineup.

