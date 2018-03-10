Marlins' Justin Bour: Scratched with back spasms
Bour was scratched from Saturday's spring game due to back spasms, Joe Frisaro of MLB.com reports.
Bour should be considered day-to-day at this time. The Marlins didn't release any additional information regarding his status and it wouldn't be a surprise to see the team hold him out for a couple days in order to make sure he's at full health before being inserted back into the lineup.
