Play

Bour (back) is in the lineup for Wednesday's game against the Mets, Evan Grant of The Dallas Morning News reports.

Bour was scratched from Tuesday's lineup with back spasms, which he has been dealing with for a few days. If he's able to successfully return on Wednesday there will be little reason to believe that the issue will have any effect on him by the start of the regular season.

More News
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories