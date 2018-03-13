Marlins' Justin Bour: Set to return Wednesday
Bour (back) is in the lineup for Wednesday's game against the Mets, Evan Grant of The Dallas Morning News reports.
Bour was scratched from Tuesday's lineup with back spasms, which he has been dealing with for a few days. If he's able to successfully return on Wednesday there will be little reason to believe that the issue will have any effect on him by the start of the regular season.
