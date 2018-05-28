Bour went 2-for-4 with a solo home run in Sunday's loss to the Nationals.

It's his 10th homer of the season, and first in 10 games. Bour failed to record a single RBI during that power outage, leaving him with only 24 through 50 games on the year, and his .236/.381/.452 slash line is an indication of how few hittable pitches the Marlins' lone true slugger is seeing. Until he gets some help in the lineup, don't expect a big improvement in his numbers.

