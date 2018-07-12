Bour went 1-for-4 with a solo home run in Wednesday's 5-4 extra-innings win over the Brewers.

The first baseman's now hitting .225 (9-for-40) through 10 games in July with two homers and six RBI. Bour's 15 homers in 92 games puts him well on pace to top last season's career high of 25, but his .235/.358/.419 slash line is also a significant step backwards from his 2017 performance.

