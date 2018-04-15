Bour went 1-for-2 with a two-run home run in Sunday's loss to the Pirates.

Although Bour was withheld from the lineup Sunday, he entered the game in the seventh inning as a pinch hitter. He promptly displayed his power and delivered a home run, his fourth over the last five games. Bour is in line to regularly serve as the Marlins' first baseman and should have plenty of opportunities to elevate his subpar .226 batting average going forward.