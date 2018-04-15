Marlins' Justin Bour: Slugs home run Sunday
Bour went 1-for-2 with a two-run home run in Sunday's loss to the Pirates.
Although Bour was withheld from the lineup Sunday, he entered the game in the seventh inning as a pinch hitter. He promptly displayed his power and delivered a home run, his fourth over the last five games. Bour is in line to regularly serve as the Marlins' first baseman and should have plenty of opportunities to elevate his subpar .226 batting average going forward.
More News
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 4
Losing Josh Donaldson doesn't sting as badly if you have his replacement, says our Scott White,...
-
Two-start pitcher rankings for Week 4
Mike Foltynewicz looks like a must with two-starts, but who else does Scott White like in Week...
-
Fantasy baseball rankings: Sit Harper
Advanced computer model that has out-performed experts tells you who to sit and start
-
Waivers: Deep-league adds
Heath Cummings takes a look at players owned in less than 25 percent of leagues in search of...
-
Still believing in these struggling SPs?
Some big-name pitchers have fallen short of expectations so far. Our Scott White explains why...
-
Roto trade values chart
What are big movers like Shohei Ohtani and Tim Anderson worth in a trade? Scott White shares...