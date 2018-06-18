Bour went 2-for-5 with two homers and four RBI during Sunday's matchup against the Orioles.

Bour accounted for all four of Miami's runs, as he hit a solo homer in the fourth followed bv a three-run blast in the sixth, although the Marlins would end up losing 10-4. Following Sunday's outstanding performance, he sits with 12 home runs, 33 RBI and a .809 OPS over 70 games.