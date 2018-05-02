Marlins' Justin Bour: Starting again Wednesday
Bour (back) is back in the lineup Wednesday against the Phillies, Joe Frisaro of MLB.com reports.
Bour had missed four starts with back spasms, though he was able to return as a pinch hitter Tuesday. He's hitting a solid .253/.356/.448 with five homers through his first 101 plate appearances.
