Bour exited Monday's game against the Rangers with a right oblique strain.

Bour opened the game as the Marlins' designated hitter but was lifted from the contest after grounding into a double play during his first at-bat. An oblique strain typically results in a trip to the disabled list, but the team is listing their power-hitting first baseman as day-to-day for the time being.

