Bour is not in the lineup for Monday's game against the Dodgers, Clark Spencer of the Miami Herald reports.

Despite reaching base three times and driving in a pair of runs Sunday, Bour will head to the bench for Monday's series opener against the Dodgers after starting six consecutive games. Miguel Rojas will start at first base and hit leadoff in his stead.

More News
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories