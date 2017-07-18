Marlins' Justin Bour: Tees off on 21st bomb
Bour went 1-for-2 with a two-run home run during Monday's win over Philadelphia.
The slugger continues to provide high-end power numbers for fantasy owners and is also in the midst of a breakout campaign. Bour is up to 21 bombs, 62 RBI and 37 runs with a .286/.364/.558 slash line, and he's positioned to continue producing solid numbers hitting in the heart of Miami's lineup.
More News
-
J.D. Martinez's value improved by trade
Who gains value with the J.D. Martinez trade? Who loses it? Scott White breaks down the deal...
-
Correa may not be back in time to help
Carlos Correa's surgery to repair a torn thumb ligament could sideline him for two months....
-
How Freeman became elite
Chris Towers takes a look at the growth in Freddie Freeman's game over the last year.
-
Waivers: Parra rendering CarGo obsolete
Gerardo Parra has become a fixture in the Rockies lineup, but does he belong in yours? Is Brett...
-
Bullpens: Cards, Nats move on
The Nationals suddenly have a surplus of options, and the Rangers may have their guy in Alex...
-
Podcast: Closer talk, players to add
We’re back from the weekend and talking closers, players to add, trade candidates and struggling...