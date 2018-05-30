Marlins' Justin Bour: Two hits in loss
Bour went 2-for-4 with a double and two strikeouts in Tuesday's loss to the Padres.
The two-bagger extended Bour's streak to a modest three straight with an extra-base hit and he's gone 6-for-12 with three runs scored in that span. The Miami lineup typically won't provide many run-producing opportunities for the 30-year-old, so he'll need to improve upon his .248 average and .467 slugging percentage -- both of which would be career lows over a full season -- to really get going.
