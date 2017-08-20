Marlins' Justin Bour: Will increase activity this week
Bour (oblique) will resume baseball activities this week, Joe Frisaro of MLB.com reports.
He has been on the DL since July 25 with a strain of his right oblique, and it will be interesting to see if the Marlins push Bour back into action prior to the expansion of rosters on September 1. Tomas Telis and Tyler Moore will continue to handle the bulk of the starts at first base in Bour's absence.
