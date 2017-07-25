Marlins' Justin Bour: Will likely require DL stint
Manager Don Mattingly reported Monday that Bour (oblique) will likely soon be placed on the 10-day disabled list, Joe Frisaro of MLB.com reports.
Bour exited Monday's contest with a strained right oblique. It's currently unclear as to exactly how much time he'll miss, but the slugging first baseman will be sidelined for at least the next 10 days, if not more. Tyler Moore projects to fill in at first base in his absence. An official announcement with regards to Bour's condition will likely be announced Tuesday.
