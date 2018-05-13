Bour is not in the lineup Sunday against the Braves, Joe Frisaro of MLB.com reports.

Bour hasn't pieced together a multi-hit performance since April 22 and currently holds a career-low .228 average. He has, however, drawn walks in nearly 19 percent of his plate appearances, which has helped to buoy his value up to this point. With Bour out of the lineup, Miguel Rojas will pick up a start at first base.